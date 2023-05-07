Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

