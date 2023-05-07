Mizuho Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $83.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

