Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $300.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.