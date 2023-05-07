Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $475.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

