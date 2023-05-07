Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

