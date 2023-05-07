Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Scott Jay Goldman Sells 3,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

