Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 198.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 94,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,166 shares of company stock worth $4,529,904. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

