NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NNVC opened at $1.21 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

