Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $205.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATR. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.