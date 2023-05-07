Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

