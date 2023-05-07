Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Navient were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

