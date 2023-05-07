NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTCT stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

