NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.02 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
