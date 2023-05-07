NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.02 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

