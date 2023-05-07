NewSquare Capital LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $162.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

