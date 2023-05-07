Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $84,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

