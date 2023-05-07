Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 8,386 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

