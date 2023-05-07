NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NMI by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

