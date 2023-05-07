Northland Securities Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Outperform”

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

CommScope stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

