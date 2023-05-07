Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 29544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.21 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

