NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NBY opened at $0.97 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.