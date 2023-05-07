NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.97 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.