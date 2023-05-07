Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Purchases $100,204.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

