Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 367,301 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

