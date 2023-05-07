Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 367,301 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

