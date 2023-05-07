OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Insider Transactions at OLO

Institutional Trading of OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OLO by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OLO by 159.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.