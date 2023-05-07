OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.73

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 4897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

OMRON Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

