ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.