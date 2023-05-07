OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
NYSE:OCX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
OncoCyte Company Profile
