Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

