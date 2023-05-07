Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
