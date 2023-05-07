Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

