Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 238.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBP opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

