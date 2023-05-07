Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $181.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

