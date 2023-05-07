Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $37.84 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

