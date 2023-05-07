Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,107,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.22. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

