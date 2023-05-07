Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

