Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

