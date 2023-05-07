Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

