Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

