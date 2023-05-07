Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,304,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

