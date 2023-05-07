Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AppFolio by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $148.17.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

