Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

