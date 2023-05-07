Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $160.16 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

