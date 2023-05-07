Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear Trading Up 3.9 %

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.