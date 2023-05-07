Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

