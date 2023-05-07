Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 72.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $22,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KBR by 45.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 364,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.