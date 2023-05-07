Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.