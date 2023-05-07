Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

argenx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $404.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.70. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.