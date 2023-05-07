Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

