Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

