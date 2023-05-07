Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $565,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.