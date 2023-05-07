Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.